Apple Store Awards, le app più scaricate del 2021
Ecco quali sono le app più scaricate su App Store nel 2021, in Italia e nel Mondo. Classifica delle app da non perdere.
Dopo gli Apple Design Award, come ogni anno anche nel 2021 arriva la classifica delle app più scaricate dagli utenti, gratis e a pagamento, in Italia e nel mondo. Tra le gratuite globali vincono immancabilmente i social network, ma se andiamo a guardare ai dati dell’italia, non mancano le sorprese con IO al primo posto, Poste ID al secondo e Immuni in decima posizione.
App Più Scaricate in Italia
App iPhone Gratuite
- IO
- PosteID
- WhatsApp Messenger
- Vinted: Shop vintage clothing
- YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream
- Telegram Messenger
- Google Maps
- TikTok
- Immuni
App iPhone a Pagamento
- Forest – Your Focus Motivation
- iTarga Pro – License Plate
- TouchRetouch
- Reflex Camera
- WatchChat 2: for WhatsApp
- Procreate Pocket
- Human Anatomy Atlas 2021
- e-Connect
- AutoSleep Track Sleep on Watch
- Threema. The Secure Messenger
Giochi iPhone Gratuiti
- Project Makeover
- Among Us!
- Clash Royale
- Count Masters: Crowd Runner 3D
- Water Sort Puzzle
- Subway Surfers
- Homescapes
- Brawl Stars
- Roblox
- Call of Duty: Mobile
Giochi iPhone a Pagamento
- Minecraft
- Monopoly
- Plague Inc.
- Football Manager 2021 Mobile
- Geometry Dash
- Street Kart Racing – No Limit
- My Child Lebensborn
- Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas
- Pou
- RFS – Real Flight Simulator
App iPad Gratuite
- Amazon Prime Video
- ZOOM Cloud Meetings
- Google Meet
- Netflix
- YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream
- Microsoft Teams
- Google Chrome
- Google Classroom
- Gmail – Email by Google
Giochi iPad Gratuiti
- Among Us!
- Roblox
- Project Makeover
- Brawl Stars
- Clash Royale
- DOP 2: Delete One Part
- Hair Challenge
- Magic Tiles 3: Piano Game
- Homescapes
- Call of Duty: Mobile
Giochi iPad a Pagamento
- Minecraft
- Monopoly
- Football Manager 2021 Mobile
- Plague Inc.
- RFS – Real Flight Simulator
- Football Manager 2021 Touch
- Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas
- Geometry Dash
- My Child Lebensborn
- Cluedo: The Official Edition
Giochi Apple Arcade
- NBA 2K21 Arcade Edition
- Sonic Racing
- PAC-MAN Party Royale
- Skate City
- SpongeBob: Patty Pursuit
- Oceanhorn 2
- Hot Lava
- Cut the Rope Remastered
- Mini Motorways
- Sneaky Sasquatch
Classifica Mondiale 2021
App iPhone Gratuite più Scaricate 2021
- TikTok
- YouTube
- Snapchat
- Messenger
- Google Maps
- Gmail
- ZOOM
- Amazon Shopping
App iPhone a Pagamento più Scaricate 2021
- Procreate Pocket
- HotSchedules
- The Wonder Weeks
- TouchRetouch
- Facetune
- Shadowrocket
- 75 Hard
- Dark Sky Weather
- Autosleep
- SkyView
Giochi iPhone Gratuiti più Scaricati 2021
- Among Us!
- Roblox
- Project Makeover
- Call of Duty: Mobile
- Subway Surfers
- High Heels!
- Magic Tiles 3: Piano Game
- Water Sort Puzzle
- Shortcut Run
- Bridge Race
Giochi iPhone a Pagamento più Scaricati 2021
- Minecraft
- Heads Up!
- Bloons TD 6
- Monopoly
- Geometry Dash
- My Child Lebensborn
- Plague Inc.
- True Skate
- Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas
- Incredibox
App iPad Gratuite più Scaricate 2021
- YouTube
- ZOOM
- Disney+
- Netflix
- TikTok
- Google Chrome
- HBO Max
- Hulu
- Amazon Prime Video
- Gmail
App iPad a Pagamento più Scaricate 2021
- Procreate
- GoodNotes 5
- Notability
- Duet Display
- Toca Kitchen 2
- Toca Life: Hospital
- LumaFusion
- Shadowrocket
- Affinity Designer
- Toca Life: Vacation
Giochi iPad Gratuiti più Scaricati 2021
- Among Us!
- Roblox
- Project Makeover
- Phone Case DIY
- Subway Surfers
- Hair Challenge
- Magic Tiles 3: Piano Game
- Tiles Hop – EDM Rush
- Blob Runner 3D
- Bridge Race
Giochi iPad a Pagamento più Scaricati
- Minecraft
- Bloons TD 6
- Geometry Dash
- Monopoly
- Five Nights at Freddy’s
- Stardew Valley
- Plague Inc.
- Human: Fall Flat
- Ultimate Custom Night
- Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas
Giochi Apple Arcade
- The Oregon Trail
- NBA 2K21 Arcade Edition
- Sneaky Sasquatch
- Sonic Racing
- SpongeBob: Patty Pursuit
- Skate City
- PAC-MAN Party Royale
- Cut the Rope Remastered
- Hot Lava
- Angry Birds Reloaded