Apple Store Awards, le app più scaricate del 2021

Apple Store Awards, le app più scaricate del 2021
Giacomo Martiradonna

Ecco quali sono le app più scaricate su App Store nel 2021, in Italia e nel Mondo. Classifica delle app da non perdere.

Dopo gli Apple Design Award, come ogni anno anche nel 2021 arriva la classifica delle app più scaricate dagli utenti, gratis e a pagamento, in Italia e nel mondo. Tra le gratuite globali vincono immancabilmente i social network, ma se andiamo a guardare ai dati dell’italia, non mancano le sorprese con IO al primo posto, Poste ID al secondo e Immuni in decima posizione.

Indice
  1. App Più Scaricate in Italia
    1. App iPhone Gratuite
    2. App iPhone a Pagamento
    3. Giochi iPhone Gratuiti
    4. Giochi iPhone a Pagamento
    5. App iPad Gratuite
    6. Giochi iPad Gratuiti
    7. Giochi Apple Arcade
  2. Classifica Mondiale 2021
    1. App iPhone Gratuite più Scaricate 2021
    2. App iPhone a Pagamento più Scaricate 2021
    3. Giochi iPhone Gratuiti più Scaricati 2021
    4. Giochi iPhone a Pagamento più Scaricati 2021
    5. App iPad Gratuite più Scaricate 2021
    6. App iPad a Pagamento più Scaricate 2021
    7. Giochi iPad Gratuiti più Scaricati 2021
    8. Giochi iPad a Pagamento più Scaricati
    9. Giochi Apple Arcade

App Più Scaricate in Italia

App iPhone Gratuite

  1. IO
  2. PosteID
  3. WhatsApp Messenger
  4. Vinted: Shop vintage clothing
  5. Instagram
  6. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream
  7. Telegram Messenger
  8. Google Maps
  9. TikTok
  10. Immuni

App iPhone a Pagamento

  1. Forest – Your Focus Motivation
  2. iTarga Pro – License Plate
  3. TouchRetouch
  4. Reflex Camera
  5. WatchChat 2: for WhatsApp
  6. Procreate Pocket
  7. Human Anatomy Atlas 2021
  8. e-Connect
  9. AutoSleep Track Sleep on Watch
  10. Threema. The Secure Messenger

Giochi iPhone Gratuiti

  1. Project Makeover
  2. Among Us!
  3. Clash Royale
  4. Count Masters: Crowd Runner 3D
  5. Water Sort Puzzle
  6. Subway Surfers
  7. Homescapes
  8. Brawl Stars
  9. Roblox
  10. Call of Duty: Mobile

Giochi iPhone a Pagamento

  1. Minecraft
  2. Monopoly
  3. Plague Inc.
  4. Football Manager 2021 Mobile
  5. Geometry Dash
  6. Street Kart Racing – No Limit
  7. My Child Lebensborn
  8. Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas
  9. Pou
  10. RFS – Real Flight Simulator

App iPad Gratuite

  1. Amazon Prime Video
  2. ZOOM Cloud Meetings
  3. Google Meet
  4. Netflix
  5. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream
  6. Microsoft Teams
  7. Google Chrome
  8. Google Classroom
  9. Gmail – Email by Google

Giochi iPad Gratuiti

  1. Among Us!
  2. Roblox
  3. Project Makeover
  4. Brawl Stars
  5. Clash Royale
  6. DOP 2: Delete One Part
  7. Hair Challenge
  8. Magic Tiles 3: Piano Game
  9. Homescapes
  10. Call of Duty: Mobile

Giochi iPad a Pagamento

  1. Minecraft
  2. Monopoly
  3. Football Manager 2021 Mobile
  4. Plague Inc.
  5. RFS – Real Flight Simulator
  6. Football Manager 2021 Touch
  7. Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas
  8. Geometry Dash
  9. My Child Lebensborn
  10. Cluedo: The Official Edition

Giochi Apple Arcade

  1. NBA 2K21 Arcade Edition
  2. Sonic Racing
  3. PAC-MAN Party Royale
  4. Skate City
  5. SpongeBob: Patty Pursuit
  6. Oceanhorn 2
  7. Hot Lava
  8. Cut the Rope Remastered
  9. Mini Motorways
  10. Sneaky Sasquatch

Classifica Mondiale 2021

App iPhone Gratuite più Scaricate 2021

  1. TikTok
  2. YouTube
  3. Instagram
  4. Snapchat
  5. Facebook
  6. Messenger
  7. Google Maps
  8. Gmail
  9. ZOOM
  10. Amazon Shopping

App iPhone a Pagamento più Scaricate 2021

  • Procreate Pocket
  • HotSchedules
  • The Wonder Weeks
  • TouchRetouch
  • Facetune
  • Shadowrocket
  • 75 Hard
  • Dark Sky Weather
  • Autosleep
  • SkyView

Giochi iPhone Gratuiti più Scaricati 2021

  1. Among Us!
  2. Roblox
  3. Project Makeover
  4. Call of Duty: Mobile
  5. Subway Surfers
  6. High Heels!
  7. Magic Tiles 3: Piano Game
  8. Water Sort Puzzle
  9. Shortcut Run
  10. Bridge Race

Giochi iPhone a Pagamento più Scaricati 2021

  • Minecraft
  • Heads Up!
  • Bloons TD 6
  • Monopoly
  • Geometry Dash
  • My Child Lebensborn
  • Plague Inc.
  • True Skate
  • Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas
  • Incredibox

App iPad Gratuite più Scaricate 2021

  • YouTube
  • ZOOM
  • Disney+
  • Netflix
  • TikTok
  • Google Chrome
  • HBO Max
  • Hulu
  • Amazon Prime Video
  • Gmail

App iPad a Pagamento più Scaricate 2021

  • Procreate
  • GoodNotes 5
  • Notability
  • Duet Display
  • Toca Kitchen 2
  • Toca Life: Hospital
  • LumaFusion
  • Shadowrocket
  • Affinity Designer
  • Toca Life: Vacation

Giochi iPad Gratuiti più Scaricati 2021

  • Among Us!
  • Roblox
  • Project Makeover
  • Phone Case DIY
  • Subway Surfers
  • Hair Challenge
  • Magic Tiles 3: Piano Game
  • Tiles Hop – EDM Rush
  • Blob Runner 3D
  • Bridge Race

Giochi iPad a Pagamento più Scaricati

  • Minecraft
  • Bloons TD 6
  • Geometry Dash
  • Monopoly
  • Five Nights at Freddy’s
  • Stardew Valley
  • Plague Inc.
  • Human: Fall Flat
  • Ultimate Custom Night
  • Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas

Giochi Apple Arcade

  • The Oregon Trail
  • NBA 2K21 Arcade Edition
  • Sneaky Sasquatch
  • Sonic Racing
  • SpongeBob: Patty Pursuit
  • Skate City
  • PAC-MAN Party Royale
  • Cut the Rope Remastered
  • Hot Lava
  • Angry Birds Reloaded
Ti potrebbe interessare