Apple Store Awards, le app più scaricate del 2021

Ecco quali sono le app più scaricate su App Store nel 2021, in Italia e nel Mondo. Classifica delle app da non perdere.

Dopo gli Apple Design Award, come ogni anno anche nel 2021 arriva la classifica delle app più scaricate dagli utenti, gratis e a pagamento, in Italia e nel mondo. Tra le gratuite globali vincono immancabilmente i social network, ma se andiamo a guardare ai dati dell’italia, non mancano le sorprese con IO al primo posto, Poste ID al secondo e Immuni in decima posizione.

App Più Scaricate in Italia

App iPhone Gratuite

IO PosteID WhatsApp Messenger Vinted: Shop vintage clothing Instagram YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream Telegram Messenger Google Maps TikTok Immuni

App iPhone a Pagamento

Forest – Your Focus Motivation iTarga Pro – License Plate TouchRetouch Reflex Camera WatchChat 2: for WhatsApp Procreate Pocket Human Anatomy Atlas 2021 e-Connect AutoSleep Track Sleep on Watch Threema. The Secure Messenger

Giochi iPhone Gratuiti

Project Makeover Among Us! Clash Royale Count Masters: Crowd Runner 3D Water Sort Puzzle Subway Surfers Homescapes Brawl Stars Roblox Call of Duty: Mobile

Giochi iPhone a Pagamento

Minecraft Monopoly Plague Inc. Football Manager 2021 Mobile Geometry Dash Street Kart Racing – No Limit My Child Lebensborn Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas Pou RFS – Real Flight Simulator

App iPad Gratuite

Amazon Prime Video ZOOM Cloud Meetings Google Meet Netflix YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream Microsoft Teams Google Chrome Google Classroom Gmail – Email by Google

Giochi iPad Gratuiti

Among Us! Roblox Project Makeover Brawl Stars Clash Royale DOP 2: Delete One Part Hair Challenge Magic Tiles 3: Piano Game Homescapes Call of Duty: Mobile

Giochi iPad a Pagamento

Minecraft Monopoly Football Manager 2021 Mobile Plague Inc. RFS – Real Flight Simulator Football Manager 2021 Touch Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas Geometry Dash My Child Lebensborn Cluedo: The Official Edition

Giochi Apple Arcade

NBA 2K21 Arcade Edition Sonic Racing PAC-MAN Party Royale Skate City SpongeBob: Patty Pursuit Oceanhorn 2 Hot Lava Cut the Rope Remastered Mini Motorways Sneaky Sasquatch

Classifica Mondiale 2021

App iPhone Gratuite più Scaricate 2021

TikTok YouTube Instagram Snapchat Facebook Messenger Google Maps Gmail ZOOM Amazon Shopping

App iPhone a Pagamento più Scaricate 2021

Procreate Pocket

HotSchedules

The Wonder Weeks

TouchRetouch

Facetune

Shadowrocket

75 Hard

Dark Sky Weather

Autosleep

SkyView

Giochi iPhone Gratuiti più Scaricati 2021

Among Us! Roblox Project Makeover Call of Duty: Mobile Subway Surfers High Heels! Magic Tiles 3: Piano Game Water Sort Puzzle Shortcut Run Bridge Race

Giochi iPhone a Pagamento più Scaricati 2021

Minecraft

Heads Up!

Bloons TD 6

Monopoly

Geometry Dash

My Child Lebensborn

Plague Inc.

True Skate

Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas

Incredibox

App iPad Gratuite più Scaricate 2021

YouTube

ZOOM

Disney+

Netflix

TikTok

Google Chrome

HBO Max

Hulu

Amazon Prime Video

Gmail

App iPad a Pagamento più Scaricate 2021

Procreate

GoodNotes 5

Notability

Duet Display

Toca Kitchen 2

Toca Life: Hospital

LumaFusion

Shadowrocket

Affinity Designer

Toca Life: Vacation

Giochi iPad Gratuiti più Scaricati 2021

Among Us!

Roblox

Project Makeover

Phone Case DIY

Subway Surfers

Hair Challenge

Magic Tiles 3: Piano Game

Tiles Hop – EDM Rush

Blob Runner 3D

Bridge Race

Giochi iPad a Pagamento più Scaricati

Minecraft

Bloons TD 6

Geometry Dash

Monopoly

Five Nights at Freddy’s

Stardew Valley

Plague Inc.

Human: Fall Flat

Ultimate Custom Night

Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas

Giochi Apple Arcade