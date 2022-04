AirPods Pro 2, lancio nel 2022: ecco feature e prezzo

AirPods 3 orders for 2-3Q22 have been cut by 30%+. Due to the failed product segmentation strategy, demand for AirPods 3 is significantly weaker than for AirPods 2. AirPods Pro may get discontinued after Apple launches AirPods Pro 2 in 2H22 to avoid repeating the same mistake.

— 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) April 5, 2022