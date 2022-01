Big news for EU citizens:

iOS 15.4 will bring support for adding EU Digital COVID Certificates in the Health and Wallet apps.

I tested my Italian vaccination record and it worked with Health. Not in Wallet yet. These will show up under Immunization records in the Health app. 💉 pic.twitter.com/0UFndDFncO

— Federico Viticci (@viticci) January 27, 2022